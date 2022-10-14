FG has failed in oil and gas sector, says El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is a big problem to Nigeria and called on the Federal Government to sell the company outrightly as government has failed in the Oil and Gas Business. El-Rufai insisted that unless the company is completely sold, it is capable of bringing the country to its knees.

The governor stated this while speaking on Channels Television Programme to mark the beginning of the 7th edition of the Annual Kaduna Investment Summit (KADInvest 7.0). Speaking on the theme of the Summit “Building a Resilient Economy”, El-Rufai said since the beginning of this year, NNPCL has not brought even N20,000 to the Federation Account. He said: “NNPCL is a big problem to Nigeria and unless we resolve it, it will bring Nigeria to its knees.

It is a systemic and institutional problem, it is beyond one person.” According to him, “there is no reason why the Nigerian Government should still be in the oil and gas sector. It should just get out, it has failed. By every measure it has failed. The governor also said NNPCL has not brought substantial revenue to the federation account this year, noting that the company is not adding any financial value to the country. “This year NNPC hasn’t brought N20, 000 to the federation account.” “When I say the government should get out of oil and gas, people shouldn’t think it’s crazy, it’s not. We are living on taxes.”

