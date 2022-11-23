News

FG has recovered $1bn looted funds since 2015 -Malami

Posted on Author   Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

 

 

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami says the Muhammadu Buhari government has recovered about $1 billion from corrupt individuals since its inception in 2015.

He stated this Wednesday while briefing newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at State House.

Malami also said the Council approved a new Anti-Corruption Strategy Document (2022 to 2026) aimed at strengthening the anti-graft war.

According to him, over 3,000 persons have been convicted for graft as of 2022.

Speaking on the allegations of budget padding by government officials, the minister said he was disappointed with the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) engaged in the alleged fraud.

 

 

 

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

