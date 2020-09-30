News

FG heightens Chad Basin oil search

The Federal Government has heightened the search for oil in the Chad basin as the oil industry’s Contribution to Gross Domestic Products has been deepened to $100 billion. President of Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), Engr. Alex Tarka, and Executive Director, Commercial and Strategy, Total Nigeria Plc, George Oguachuba, stated these yesterday at a one-day virtual workshop for oil and gas media professionals.

There is significant oil exploration going on in the nation’s Benue Trough and Chad basin despite the effect of COVID-19 on the nation’s economy, Tarka said. The exploration, the NAPE boss continued, “is being executed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and attracting the attention of the International Oil Companies who are considering partnership with the International Oil Companies (IOCs).” He explained that the NNPC was pressing ahead with the oil drilling in the Benue trough in order to add more to the lives of Nigerians.

Emphasising that the government need not wait for investors embark on oil exploration in the land, Tarka maintained that the NNPC’S doggedness and the enabling environment would cause the latter to join in the search for oil.

He commended the Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Engr.Mele Kyari, for leading the corporation on more oil search despite the challenges in the global oil environment, adding that the gesture shows the current NNPC was desirous of matching the nation along its 40 crude oil reserves target. He told the participants that the training was aimed at enhancing robust reportage of the oil and gas industry as well as retool media

