FG: Holistic salary harmonisation to be completed in 2021

Indications emerged yesterday that the Federal Government would complete the ongoing salary harmonisation in Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) by the end of this year. TheHeadof Serviceof the Federation, DrFolasadeYemi- Esan, hintedonthisyesterday in Abuja during the engagement interview session organised by African Initiative for Governance (AIG) for 50 civil servants shortlisted for leadership trainingby Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford. Yemi-Esan said the Presidential Committee on Salaries and Wages was working assiduously to achieve its objectives and ensure that the processes remain credible.

She stated that Federal government was displeased by the existing disparity in salaries and wages as it was imputing a serious burden on the cost of governance. According to her, the committee comprises representatives from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Labour, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

