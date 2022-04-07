FG honours Airtel Nigeria for tax compliance

Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has been named amongst the top three most compliant tax payers in Nigeria and has also been recognised for its remarkable performance in remittances of the various taxes in the 2021 tax year. Airtel was recognised, last week, by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) during the agency’s second edition of its stakeholder engagement forum held at the Banquet Hall, State House Presidential Villa, Abuja. Airtel Nigeria’s Vice President, Finance, Adenike Ayeye, and Head, Taxation, Mary Okoro, received the award on behalf of the company at the event, which was attended by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari. Speaking during the event, the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said the stakeholders’ forum was designed to engage stakeholders in the Nigerian tax-space in meaningful discourse so as to glean information, ideas and experience in the aid of policy formulation and improved tax environment.
Related Articles
Dafribank group kicks off initiative to support education, feed 500 families
To uphold their community development culture, DafriGroup PLC founded by Xolane Ndhlovu, a renowned philanthropist, says they have commenced giving out a 16-ton truck load of food supplies and N10 million for educational support. According to Dafribank, Group Head of Communication, Catherine Anajemba, DafriGroup believes in giving back to the community and that is what inspired this […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
SEC seeks more listings, products in capital market
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is exploring various avenues to bring more companies to list on the capital market and to increase the number of products in the market. The commission said the initiative would raise the market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and contribute to the development of the nation’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Okonkwo: Govt’s policy has impacted banking industry positively
Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo is the Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc. Unarguably one of the most versatile bank chief executive officers in recent times, he met with a group of Business Editors recently to speak on some contemporary issues in the industry, his journey through the sector and plans for retirement. SUNDAY OJEME reports […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)