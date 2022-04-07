FG honours Airtel Nigeria for tax compliance

Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has been named amongst the top three most compliant tax payers in Nigeria and has also been recognised for its remarkable performance in remittances of the various taxes in the 2021 tax year. Airtel was recognised, last week, by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) during the agency’s second edition of its stakeholder engagement forum held at the Banquet Hall, State House Presidential Villa, Abuja. Airtel Nigeria’s Vice President, Finance, Adenike Ayeye, and Head, Taxation, Mary Okoro, received the award on behalf of the company at the event, which was attended by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari. Speaking during the event, the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said the stakeholders’ forum was designed to engage stakeholders in the Nigerian tax-space in meaningful discourse so as to glean information, ideas and experience in the aid of policy formulation and improved tax environment.

