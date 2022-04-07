Business

FG honours Airtel Nigeria for tax compliance

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has been named amongst the top three most compliant tax payers in Nigeria and has also been recognised for its remarkable performance in remittances of the various taxes in the 2021 tax year. Airtel was recognised, last week, by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) during the agency’s second edition of its stakeholder engagement forum held at the Banquet Hall, State House Presidential Villa, Abuja. Airtel Nigeria’s Vice President, Finance, Adenike Ayeye, and Head, Taxation, Mary Okoro, received the award on behalf of the company at the event, which was attended by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari. Speaking during the event, the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said the stakeholders’ forum was designed to engage stakeholders in the Nigerian tax-space in meaningful discourse so as to glean information, ideas and experience in the aid of policy formulation and improved tax environment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Dafribank group kicks off initiative to support education, feed 500 families 

Posted on Author Reporter

  To uphold their community development culture, DafriGroup PLC founded by Xolane Ndhlovu, a renowned philanthropist, says they have commenced giving out a 16-ton truck load of food supplies and N10 million for educational support. According to Dafribank, Group Head of Communication, Catherine Anajemba, DafriGroup believes in giving back to the community and that is what inspired this […]
Business

SEC seeks more listings, products in capital market

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is exploring various avenues to bring more companies to list on the capital market and to increase the number of products in the market.   The commission said the initiative would raise the market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and contribute to the development of the nation’s […]
Business

Okonkwo: Govt’s policy has impacted banking industry positively

Posted on Author SUNDAY OJEME reports

  Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo is the Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc. Unarguably one of the most versatile bank chief executive officers in recent times, he met with a group of Business Editors recently to speak on some contemporary issues in the industry, his journey through the sector and plans for retirement. SUNDAY OJEME reports   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica