FG honours composer of NYSC anthem 37 years after

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The composer of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) anthem, Dr Oluwole Adetiran, was full of praises and emotion yesterday when the Director-General of the NYSC, Brig.- Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, paid him a courtesy visit. He said the visit, coming 37 years after he composed the anthem, showed that God had opened the book of remembrance concerning him. Adetiran, who studied music at the University of Nigeria, Nsuka, composed the anthem in 1984 while he was a corps member in Oyo State. Ibrahim led a highpowered delegation of the agency to the residence of Adetiran, who recently turned 74, at Ibafo in Obafemi-Owode council area of Ogun State. The director-general said he learnt on Saturday, through the social media, that the composer of the NYSC anthem was seriously ill and he thought that the man deserved to be visited. “I just got to know about five days ago from a public-spirited Nigerian who posted the message on social media. “I decided to follow up on the phone number that was dropped on the social media, made my investigations and decided to come here from Abuja to visit him,” he said.

News

In break with past, UAE and Bahrain sign US-brokered deals with Israel

Posted on Author Reporter

    The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements on Tuesday to normalize ties with Israel, becoming the first Arab states in a quarter century to break a longstanding taboo, in a strategic realignment of Middle East countries against Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump hosted the White House ceremony, capping a dramatic month when […]
News

171 millionaires emerge in Dangote Cement promo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Dangote Cement has produced a total of 171 millionaires, spread across the country in its ongoing Bag of Goodies Promo Season 2. The promo, which kicked off in July was expected to produce 1,000 millionaires by the time it would come to an end.   The increase in the number of millionaires came as a […]
News Top Stories

Ayokunle calls for discipline amongst Christians

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

The President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention and National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. (Dr) Samson Ayokunle, has identified indiscipline amongst Christians as a major problem with the church in Nigeria. He said: “The church is now in a state where lack of discipline has led to many instances of sexual immorality, […]

