FG honours composer of NYSC anthem 37 years after

The composer of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) anthem, Dr Oluwole Adetiran, was full of praises and emotion yesterday when the Director-General of the NYSC, Brig.- Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, paid him a courtesy visit. He said the visit, coming 37 years after he composed the anthem, showed that God had opened the book of remembrance concerning him. Adetiran, who studied music at the University of Nigeria, Nsuka, composed the anthem in 1984 while he was a corps member in Oyo State. Ibrahim led a highpowered delegation of the agency to the residence of Adetiran, who recently turned 74, at Ibafo in Obafemi-Owode council area of Ogun State. The director-general said he learnt on Saturday, through the social media, that the composer of the NYSC anthem was seriously ill and he thought that the man deserved to be visited. “I just got to know about five days ago from a public-spirited Nigerian who posted the message on social media. “I decided to follow up on the phone number that was dropped on the social media, made my investigations and decided to come here from Abuja to visit him,” he said.
