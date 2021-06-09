News

FG honours Tinubu, Fashola, names railway stations after them

…as Buhari commissions Lagos-Ibadan rail line Thursday

The Federal Government has honoured two former governors of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola, by naming two railway stations along the Lagos-Ibadan railway line, which has been completed, after them.
While the Federal Government named the Apapa Railway Station after Tinubu, the Agege Station was dedicated in honour of Fashola.
This is as President Muhammadu Buhari, will formerly commission the Lagos-Ibadan railway line, which construction work has been finally completed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu governed Lagos for eight years, spanning 1999 and 2007; and handed over to Babatunde Fashola, who also governed for eight years and left office as governor in 2015.

