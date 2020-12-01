FG: How $3.15bn loan was secured for OML 13

REASON

Why PIB must be passed on time

The Federal Government has given insight into the why funding was secured for upstream projects in Nigeria like the $3.15 billion Alternative Financing Package with Sterling Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) and other partners for the development of NPDC’s OML 13, despite COVID-19 effect on the globall oil industry .

Other fundings secured include the N875.75 million NPDC OML 65 Alternative Funding and Technical Services package with CMES-OMS Petroleum Development Company.

Government said in a document obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend that the transparency and accountability drive of the corporation eased the process.

Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, who stated this, also said that the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) on time would engender new investments in the oil and gas industry.

Kyari also cautioned that there was need to forestall loss of investment if the bill is not passed into law.

The NNPC boss gave the warning at the weekend, according to a statement, at the 2021 budget defence session before the Joint Committee on Petroleum Upstream, Petroleum Downstream and Gas Resources.

He noted that without the passage of PIB, no one would invest in this country’s oil and gas industry again.

Kyari also highlighted key areas of improvement in his one and half years sway as the GMD NNPC.

This includes the sustaining of publication of Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR).

He continued: “Taking transparency drive a notch higher by publishing audited financial Smstatement for the 2018 and 2019 financial years on NNPC website for all interested persons to see the significant turnaround in our performance recording 99.8 per cent year-on-year. Launching of the Open Data portal on our website where such information as our staff strength and asset base are published.

“The signing on as an Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (EITI) Partner Company, to join a group of over 65 extractive companies, state-owned enterprises, commodity traders, financial institutions and industry partners who commit to observing the EITI principles by promoting transparency in all facets of NNPC operations and transactions.

The drilling of Kolmani River III Well is ongoing with very high prospect of oil find. Seismic data collection is ongoing in the Bida Basin and we are re-launching exploration work in the Chad Basin.”

The footprints also include securing funding for upstream like the N875.75m NPDC OML 65 Alternative Funding and Technical services package with CMES-OMS Petroleum Development Company, the $3.15bn Alternative Financing Package with Sterling Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) and other partners for the development of NPDC’s OML 13.

“Agggresive investment in gas for energy transition and getting Nigeria ready for the future in the face of the dwindling fortunes of petroleum liquids. Signing of the NLNG Train 7 and other gas infrastructure projects such as the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System Phase 2, Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) gas pipeline, Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas Pipeline. While the Integrated Gas Handling Facility in Edo State is billed for commissioning soon.

“Ensuring that Nigeria takes its rightful place in the emerging global energy order where natural gas is envisaged to play a pivotal role.

“The vision of the Refineries Rehabilitation Project promised to deliver by 2023. And resolving the funding challenge which had earlier stalled the second phase of the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery. Supporting private sector investors driving a number of refinery projects across the country to promote local refining with a view to attaining self-sufficiency in refining and transforming Nigeria into a net exporter of petroleum products.

“Improved efficiency at the NNPC, reduction of costs and eliminate wastages, entrenching Accountability, act with Transparency, Ddeployment of technology and innovation to drive Performance and value realization across strategic investment portfolios.”

The House of Representatives has earlier vowed to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) before the end of the first quarter of 2021. Chief Whip of the House and chairperson of the ad-hoc committee on PIB, Tahir Monguno, gave the assurance on Wednesday at the inaugural sitting of the committee.

The House had on Tuesday passed the bill for second reading and referred it to the committee for a public hearing.

The revised legislation, which is an executive bill, among other things, seeks to scrap the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) which would be replaced by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited – after all the assets and liabilities of the NNPC must have been identified by the ministers of petroleum resources and finance, budget and national planning.

Like this: Like Loading...