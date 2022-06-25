News

FG implementing PIA amid subsidy removal suspension -Sylva

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has said that the Federal Government has commenced the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021. In a response through his media aide, Horatius Egua to Saturday Telegraph, he stated that the implementation is going on, in spite of the suspension of a section of the Act, which abolished subsidy of Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS) popularly called petrol, as a result of public outcry against subsidy removal. He said the establishment of the Upstream Commission and Downstream Authority as part of the implementation process is evidence that the Federal Government has started to implement the Act. He added that other parts of the PIA are being worked out by the Steering Committee he heads.

Sylva said: “It’s going on. The establishment of the Upstream Commission and Downstream Authority is a part of the implementation process. “Other parts of the PIA are being worked out by the Steering Committee I head.” Saturday Telegraph also gathered that as part of the implementation of the Act, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation was changed to another entity. President Buhari had directed the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari, to take necessary measures to ensure the incorporation of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited and that it is consistent with the provisions of the PIA 2021.

Specifically, Section 53(1) of the PIA 2021, requires the Minister of Petroleum Resources to cause for the incorporation of the NNPC Limited within 6 months of the enactment of the Act in consultation with the Minister of Finance on the nominal shares of the Company.

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on September 19, 2021, confirmed that it had completed the incorporation of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited in accordance with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021. Buhari also approved the appointment of the Board and Management of the NNPC Limited, with Senator Margery C. Okadigbo, as the Chairman of the Board. Also, the President had on August 18, approved a steering committee, headed by Sylva to guide the effective and timely implementation of the PIA in the course of transition to the petroleum industry envisaged in the reform programme and to ensure that the new institutions created have the full capability to deliver on their mandate under the new legislation.

 

