FG imported 202.9m metric tonnes of petrol into Nigeria -CNS

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, has said 202.9 million metric tonnes of fuel were imported into the country between January 2015 and July 2022. He said this in his presentation to the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the actual daily petrol consumption. Represented by Rear Admiral Oluwagbemi,the CNS said from January to July, a total of 12.3 million metric tonnes of premium motor spirit were been imported into the country. According to him, the importation was carried out by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Pipelines and Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) and oil marketers. Oluwagbemi also said the Nigerian Navy between January 2017 and July this year arrested 174 oil vessels for various offences.

 

