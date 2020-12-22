FG imposes five-week restrictions nationwide

The Federal Government, yesterday, imposed a fresh round of restrictions on social activities across the nation, following the confirmation that Nigeria had come under the second wave of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with rising cases of infections and fatalities on a daily basis.

Over the next five weeks, all bars, night clubs, pubs, event centres and recreational venues across the nation, will have to be shut down, ostensibly to reduce human contact and likely spread of the virus.

In addition, all restaurants, except those providing services to hotel residents, takeaways, home deliveries and drive-ins shall remain closed while attendance at all informal and formal festivity events including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, end of year events shall be restricted to not more than 50 persons.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha, who announced these measures at a media briefing in Abuja, said that having surveyed developments and actions taken by governments around the world, the PTF assessed the domestic environment and submitted some recommendations to President Muhammadu Buhari on the immediate measures to be taken to curb the spread of the virus.

He said Buhari had subsequently approved the fresh restrictions and authorised the PTF to liaise with the 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for their implementation. Mustapha explained that restrictions were being placed on these social activities because government considered them as super spreader events.

Mustapha said that all gatherings linked to religious events shall be restricted to less than 50 per cent capacity of the facility of use during which physical distancing, mandatory use of face masks shall be strictly enforced.

“Where more than 50 persons are attending, any such events, the gathering should be held outdoors only; public transportation systems are to carry passengers not more than 50 per cent of their capacity in compliance with social distancing rules, while enforcing compliance with NPI protocols, especially the advisory on wearing of face masks in public spaces,” he said.

In order to reduce overcrowding in public spaces, the SGF said markets, shopping centres, offices and schools, states are advised to encourage virtual meetings in government offices.

“The leadership of such offices are to ensure that all offices are well-ventilated and encourage staff to work from home where possible. All government staff on GL.12 and below are to stay at home for the next five weeks; Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executives are to be held accountable for enforcing NPI rules in their domains with frequent spot checks.

“The PTF, on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Education, expects that schools would have vacated from the 18th December 2020 and remain closed till at least the 18th of January, 2021 to enable the measures introduced to take effect,” he said.

Mustapha advised all persons above the age of 60 years and/or with comorbidities to stay at home and avoid crowds; while all non-essential travels – both domestic and international will be seriously discouraged during the holiday season.

He said that in order to strengthen risk communication and community engagement activities over the next five weeks, the various state governments will be encouraged to engage community and religious leaders, arrange town hall meetings (ideally set outdoors) to address concerns; intensify public messaging activities, leveraging on existing government and partner assets; reach out to youths and younger adults with health promotion activities and invest in local face mask purchase and distribution to the general public to encourage use.

According to Mustapha, the PTF shall also implement these authorisations where applicable and shall work with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to impose sanctions on all in-bound travellers who violated the travel protocols and endangered the lives of their loved ones and other citizens by refusing to take the post-arrival test.

The PTF, he said, will also work with the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to implement aspects related to the public service.

“A lot of discussions are still going on around the calls for the restriction of international travels due to the discovery of new strains of the virus in certain countries.

The PTF, aviation and health authorities, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), are assessing the situation closely and would take a position as soon as cogent scientific basis are established.

“The protection of Nigerians remains our primary concern and we reassure Nigerians of our resolve not to relent,” he said.

The PTF boss, who gave some insights to confirm Nigeria’s entry into the second wave of the pandemic, said Lagos, Abuja and Kaduna were the epicentres of the virus.

According to him, the facilities in the three locations have already been overwhelmed. The current spread of the disease, he said, was being driven by the lack of compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions – particularly the disregard for mask use in public, large gatherings as a result of events linked to the Yuletide season and recent civil demonstrations.

Mustapha said that disregard for other public health preventive measures, such as hand hygiene and physical distance requirements; and the activities and assumptions of the youthful population, have resulted in an increase in the infection rate among young people, who are subsequently infecting older and more vulnerable family members.

“From the PTF’s assessment, the current situation were the consequences of certain occurrences and events of the last few weeks which sudden increase in social gatherings involving large congregations from different parts of the country, and the world, at events such as weddings, religious activities, political rallies, conferences and end of year celebrations.

“Others reasons adduced for the spread include the reopening of the economy; opening of the international airspace; the resumption of schools; the full opening of offices, amongst others,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...