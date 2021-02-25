FG inaugurates 100kw solar hybrid mini-grid in Edo community

The Federal Ministry of Power yesterday inaugurated a 100KW Solar Hybrid mini-grid in Adebayo community in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State. Inaugurating the project, the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy- Agba said that the project was executed by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) in collaboration with the ministry.

This was as the Minister, who added that the project would help in a long way in improving the social-economic status of community, noted: “As mandated by the Federal Government, the Rural Electrification Fund (REF) was being channeled equitably to energise communities across the nation.” Jeddy-Agba, however, added: “As always, the Federal Ministry of Power would continue to provide needed support for the implementation of all Federal Government policies in the diversification of the energy sector.” “I commend the REA for its commitment, as well as its data-driven decision making. It has become obvious that renewable energy solutions are what we need to bridge the electricity gap.”

