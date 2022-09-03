News Top Stories

FG inaugurates 15-man panel for Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day celebration

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has inaugurated a 15-man Inter-Ministerial Committee to organise the celebration of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day anniversary. This was disclosed in a release by the Director of Information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Willie Bassey, in a release yesterday.

Inaugurating the Committee, the SGF, Boss Mustapha, said the panel was constituted to plan, organise and execute all approved activities befitting Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary celebration on October 1, as well as document for posterity, all planned activities for the Anniversary. According to him, the Committee would also co-opt organisations and persons relevant to the successful execution of the programmes, and carry out other assignments as may be required towards the successful implementation of the programme. In a related development, Mustapha also in-augurated the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Review of the Implementation of the United Nations Universal Periodic Review (UPR), constituted to review the implementation of the United Nations Universal Periodic outcome of the human rights situation in Nigeria within the intervening years between the last reviews.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Police welfare should be top priority-Kwara gov

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday said a major take away from the recent developments in the country is a need to build a stronger and more viable policing system that prioritises the welfare of officers and men of the police. The governor spoke when a delegation led by Mrs. Elizabeth Egbetokun, chairperson of the […]
News

US election: Biden moves forward, names longtime adviser chief of staff

Posted on Author Reporter

  President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday named longtime adviser Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff, his first major appointment, as he builds his administration regardless of whether President Donald Trump accepts the election results. Klain, 59, served as Biden’s chief of staff when he was vice president under President Barack Obama and […]
News

FG expresses worry over rot in Enugu Trade fair complex

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), has expressed shock over the state of under development at the International Trade Fair Complex, Enugu, unveiled plans to intervene in order boost infrastructure at the Tragedy Fair.   Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Nasiru Dani Gwarzo, made the observation when a delegation from the […]

