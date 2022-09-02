News

FG inaugurates 15-man panel for Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day celebration

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Federal Government has inaugurated a 15-man Inter-Ministerial Committee to organise the celebration of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day anniversary.

This was disclosed in a release by the Director of Information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Willie Bassey, Friday.

Inaugurating the Committee, the SGF, Boss Mustapha, said the panel was constituted to plan, organise and execute all approved activities befitting Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary celebration on October 1, 2022, as well as document for posterity, all planned activities for the anniversary.

According to him, the committee would also co-opt organisations and persons relevant to the successful execution of the programmes, and carry out other assignments as may be required towards the successful implementation of the programme.

He disclosed that the Committee would meet regularly to give necessary direction on all the activities earmarked for the celebration, while sub-committees would be constituted to assist in executing specific assignments from the Inter-Ministerial Committee.

In a related development, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, also inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Review of the Implementation of the United Nations Universal Periodic Review (UPR), constituted to review the implementation of the United Nations Universal Periodic outcome of the human rights situation in Nigeria within the intervening years between the last reviews.

 

