News

FG inaugurates committee for N50bn EEFP

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Federal Government yesterday set up an 11-man steering committee to implement the N50 billion Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP) of the country, to boost exports. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, who inaugurated the steering committee, saidtheEEFPcame under the National Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP).

The EEFP aimed to protect export businesses from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, safeguard jobs and de-risk the economy from shocks like COVID. Its primary goal was to increase Nigeria’s export capacity in the near term and its export volumes in the medium term.

“Governmentplanstocommit N2.3 trillion to fund the National Economic Sustainability Plan while it earmarked N50 billion for the Export Expansion Facility Programme to drive economic growth through exports.” According to the Minister, the facility was targeted at providing support to exporters, particularly micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs). “Export growth is at the centre of our strategy for diversifying Nigeria’s sources of foreign exchange and reducing the vulnerability of the economy to external shocks.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Coalition hails troops, says North-East closer to safety with killing of Lake Chad Boko Haram Governor

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism (CATE) says the North-East region is closer to safety following the killing of high-ranking Boko Haram commander,  Amir Goni Maina.  Goni Maina was the acclaimed Governor of Lake Chad Tumbuns.  He perceived the area as his territory from where he ochestrated several deadly attacks.  The once-inviscible terror kingpin, however, met […]
News

Obaseki’s victory, divine intervention, says Hon. Otuedon

Posted on Author Ola James Warri

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Hon. Kelly Otuedon has commended the people of neighbouring Edo State for voting massively for Governor Godwin Obaseki in the last Saturday’s gubernatorial election, describing it as divine intervention.   According to him, the success of the election shows that the people believes in […]
News

#EndSARS: Instigators of violent protests, killing of policemen must appear before ICC, human rights group vow

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Global Network for Human Rights (GNHR) has vowed to drag instigators of violence that led to the killing of policemen and destruction of properties during the EndSARS protests to the International Criminal Court.  The group, at a press conference on Friday in Abuja, said these individuals must be brought to justice for their roles […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica