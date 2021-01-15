FG inaugurates committee for N50bn EEFP

The Federal Government yesterday set up an 11-man steering committee to implement the N50 billion Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP) of the country, to boost exports. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, who inaugurated the steering committee, saidtheEEFPcame under the National Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP).

The EEFP aimed to protect export businesses from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, safeguard jobs and de-risk the economy from shocks like COVID. Its primary goal was to increase Nigeria’s export capacity in the near term and its export volumes in the medium term.

“Governmentplanstocommit N2.3 trillion to fund the National Economic Sustainability Plan while it earmarked N50 billion for the Export Expansion Facility Programme to drive economic growth through exports.” According to the Minister, the facility was targeted at providing support to exporters, particularly micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs). “Export growth is at the centre of our strategy for diversifying Nigeria’s sources of foreign exchange and reducing the vulnerability of the economy to external shocks.

