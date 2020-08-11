FG inaugurates committee to enhance whisteblower policy

Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA A committee to deepen good governance and enhance government’s whistle blowing policy has been inaugurated.

The committee was tasked to equip the general public with tools to report financial wrongdoings and provide guidelines for Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for financial transparency, was chaired by Idris Maman, according to a statement obtained from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

The committee was inaugurated by the Accountant- General of the Federation (AGF), Idris Ahmed.

The statement further said that the committee was set up in line with the transparency and open government policy for making public, financial information of all MDAs to promote accountability and anti-corruption campaigns in the country. Minister of Finance and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had on July 4, 2018 presented a memo to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval to establish the Financial Transparency Guidelines and Open Treasury Portal.

“The approved transparency policy provides for transparency requirements, thresholds and responsibilities as part of government policy on accountability in line with the Freedom of Information Act, 2014.

Ahmed then constituted the Quality Assurance and Compliance Committee with membership drawn from MDAs. Members of the committee would advise the Minister of Finance “on the enforcement action, including sanctions where appropriate to ensure full compliance with the transparency requirements’.

They would also advise the Minister “on improvement necessary in the implementation modalities, review transparency reports from different stakeholders and recommend appropriate actions and to prepare a summary brief for the Minister regarding compliance with the implementation requirements”.

According to the AGF, Idris Ahmed, “the Expected Operational Modalities shall be as follows;

The Office of the Accountant- General of the Federation will provide secretariat services for the committee, the committee shall be free to request for information or clarifications from anyone involved in the implementation of the transparency policy and the committee shall be free to seek and obtain the services of independent experts to support their work if required”.

