FG inaugurates committees to boost food security

The Federal Government has inaugurated five national steering committees for donorfunded projects implemented by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD). The committee is meant to enhance food security, create jobs and diversify the economy in the wake of worsening insecurity and food challenges in the country. Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and Supervisor of FMARD, Dr. Muhammed Abubakar, disclosed this in Abuja, while inaugurating the five National Steering Committees for donor-funded projects implemented by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. According to him, the committees will work on Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), Agro-Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project (APPEALS) and Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Programme Phase-One (ATASP-1). Abubakar said: “It is pertinent to note that the collaboration and partnership with the donors have yielded remarkable results in the development of agri-business hubs in Nigeria.

“This is so significant in the area of provision of food security, job creation, youth empowerment, rural development, and economic diversification, especially now that the country is facing an unprecedented high cost of food items. “One can see vividly that the policy and institutional framework for all the projects are in line with the core mandates of the ministry. The mandates food security, job creation, import substitution and economic diversification.”

The minister noted that the projects had been without steering committees over the years, thus making it difficult to effectively track their performance. He said the core responsibility of the steering committees as contained in the project appraisal document was about tracking the approval and monitoring of the Annual Work Plan and Budgets (AWPB). The ATASP-1 has the minister as chairman, leading 13 members; the RAAMP has 17 members with the minister as chairman, while APPEALS has 20 members with the minister also as the chairman. In his remarks at the event, the Permanent Secretary, FMARD, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, represented by the Director, Lands and Climate Change Management Services at the ministry, Mr Shehu Bello, said members of the committees were expected to assist in addressing the challenges bedevilling the projects. Also, he said members of the committees were to consider and approve the AWPB as well as support policy matters and general oversight of the projects. “Committee members should, in pursuance of their responsibilities, endeavour to align the project activities toward the promotion of commercial agriculture to ensure food sustainability, job creation, and income generation. “This idea will encourage large-scale mechanised agricultural production, smallholder farmers along the value chain of production, processing, and marketing,’’ he said.

 

