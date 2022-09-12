FG inaugurates C’ttee on Railway Security

The Federal Government has inaugurated a committee to provide concrete measures to safeguard train passengers and railway infrastructure across the country.

A statement by the Federal Ministry of Transportation said the 11-man committee was inaugurated by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Magdalene Ajani, in Abuja.

The committee is to review the use of surveillance equipment along rail lines, and set up a special task force on railway lines across the country.

It would also develop a comprehensive report on the train attacks along the Abuja-Kaduna route and make recommendations on how to prevent future occurrences of similar attacks.

The members of the committee are the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Magdalene Ajani (Chairman); Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Fidet Okhiria (Secretary); Director, Rail Transport Services, Yusuf Adekunle; Air Vice-Marshall A. O. Adole (Defence Headquarters), Major General T. E. Gagariga (Nigerian Army), Air Commodore C. O. Olayera (Nigerian Air Force) and Ngozi Ezeilo (Representing Civil Society Organisation).

On March 28, terrorists attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train, killing scores and kidnapping many passengers. Some of the passengers have been released months after their abduction after millions of naira were paid as ransom to their captors.

