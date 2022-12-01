News

FG inaugurates fish processing centre in Akwa Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development through the Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI) yesterday inaugurated a Fish Processing Centre at Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. Executive Director of NSPRI, Dr. Patricia Pessu, who inaugurated the project in Ikot Abasi yesterday, said Akwa Ibom is one of the beneficiaries of the projects in the South-South. Pessu, who was represented by Dr. Idorenyin Nwaehujor, the Zonal Coordinator, NSPRI in Port Harcourt, said the essence of the programme was to impact farmers in the state. She noted that the institution chose the Ikot Abasi community because of its closeness to the fishing terminal and its people’s engagement in fish farming.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

