FG inaugurates governing councils for 13 varsities

The Federal Government has inaugurated governing councils for 13 federal universities in the country. Speaking at the inauguration of the councils yesterday in Abuja, Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, urged the councils to come up with innovative ideas on how to generate revenue outside government funding, to ensure the improvement of facilities and infrastructure of their respective universities.

According to him, revenue generation was a critical aspect in need of urgent attention in universities, given the challenge of inadequate funding that had continued to limit development in tertiary institutions.

The minister said: “Inadequate funding as well as prudent and judicious management of limited funds remains a major challenge in the sector.

“You should come up with ideas that will improve revenue generation through creative, innovative and productive ventures as well as endowments.”

Adamu further called on the governing councils to respect the principle of federal character in the appointment of members or staff, comply with relevant university laws and government guidelines, as well as deploy effective strategies for early detection and eradication of social vices in the universities. Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, appealed to the governing councils to support government’s collective efforts in repositioning the university system and in its quest of leading the country in an equitable transition to a knowledge-based economy. Rasheed, who commended the education minister for promoting the establishment of specialised tertiary institutions to address key national needs, especially in the areas of health and agriculture, said majority of the newly established universities of health sciences were part of the minister’s strategic vision. Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, said the ministry was taking steps in ensuring that schools were safe for resumption. Echono, who commended tertiary institutions for their contributions towards finding temporary and sustainable solutions to the COVID- 19 pandemic, said there was the need for continuous engagement with relevant stakeholders towards ensuring quality education delivery and the production of solutions to national challenges. “We are very glad our universities and polytechnics have taken the lead in the area of research, reproduction of response and preparation of equipment and tools and in proffering advice to governments on how to address the pandemic.

“The last few days have witnessed intense consultations by the minister with stakeholders in the education sector; all commissioners of education in the state, vice-chancellors of all universities in the country, rectors and provosts of polytechnics and colleges of education, NCDC, education emergency working groups and key stakeholders in the ministry.

Like this: Like Loading...