News

FG inaugurates governing councils for four specialised varsities

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Federal Government has inaugurated governing council’s for four Federal Universities of Agriculture, with a mandate to stimulate rapid growth, make them more competitive and attractive in strict adherance to the Universities’ Masterplans, Academic briefs and Strategic Plans.

The universities’ were Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta; Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike; Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University of Agriculture, Makurdi (formerly University of Agriculture, Makurdi); and Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru. The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who inaugurated the Governing Council’s yesterday in Abuja, said they would have long been inaugurated if not for some misconceptions on domiciliation because of their specialized nature. He said: “The Governing Council sets the policies, defines the directions, lends its weight and extends its support to the Management as the latter implements those policies and decisions of the Council.

 

Our Reporters

