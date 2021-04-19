FG inaugurates Governing Councils for UniLag, four other varsities

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Governing Councils for the University of Lagos, the University of Port Harcourt, the University of Ibadan, Maritime University Okerenkoko and the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who spoke at the inaugural ceremony on Monday in Abuja, charged the newly appointed chairmen and members of the Governing Councils to avoid undue interference with the daily operations of the institution, and ensure a discharge of their duties in line with the provisions of the law.

Adamu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Sonny Echonu, advised the Councils to avoid conflicts that would undermine the smooth running of our institutions, adding that any Council engulfed in persistent, unwarranted or self-inflicted crises would be dissolved forthwith.

He said: “The drive to revamp the quality output of higher education in Nigeria rests squarely on the shoulders of prominent citizens like you.

“Governing Councils, at all times, should be abreast of current Laws, Government policies, Government White Papers, circulars, gazettes, and other relevant documents that will help in taking decisions without undue interference in the day-to-day running of the institutions.

“To be relevant and effective in the management of your respective institutions, Governing Councils are rather expected to concentrate on broad policy issues, adopting best practices, monitoring of institutional projects and securing improved funding to improve the facilities and infrastructure that will promote teaching, research and learning in your institutions.”

