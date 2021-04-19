Education

FG inaugurates Governing Councils for UniLag, four other varsities

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Governing Councils for the University of Lagos, the University of Port Harcourt, the University of Ibadan, Maritime University Okerenkoko and the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife.
Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who spoke at the inaugural ceremony on Monday in Abuja, charged the newly appointed chairmen and members of the Governing Councils to avoid undue interference with the daily operations of the institution, and ensure a discharge of their duties in line with the provisions of the law.
Adamu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Sonny Echonu, advised the Councils to avoid conflicts that would undermine the smooth running of our institutions, adding that any Council engulfed in persistent, unwarranted or self-inflicted crises would be dissolved forthwith.
He said: “The drive to revamp the quality output of higher education in Nigeria rests squarely on the shoulders of prominent citizens like you.
“Governing Councils, at all times, should be abreast of current Laws, Government policies, Government White Papers, circulars, gazettes, and other relevant documents that will help in taking decisions without undue interference in the day-to-day running of the institutions.
“To be relevant and effective in the management of your respective institutions, Governing Councils are rather expected to concentrate on broad policy issues, adopting best practices, monitoring of institutional projects and securing improved funding to improve the facilities and infrastructure that will promote teaching, research and learning in your institutions.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

Meteorological Institute of Technology now ready for NBTE accreditation – NIMET DG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi has said that the Meteorological Institute of Technology, Katsina, is now ready for accreditation by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to run National Diploma and Higher National Diploma courses in meteorology. The Director General, who disclosed this to our reporter […]
Education

Malala Fund calls for action for girl-child education

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Malala Fund Education Champions in Nigeria report has revealed that girl-child in Nigeria faced distinct gendered impacts during the COVID-19 pandemic as distance-learning measures failed to reach them.   According to the Fund in the report launched recently on Girls’ Education and COVID-19 in Nigeria, the new data indicated that girl-child in Nigeria faced distinct […]
Education

Catholic Varsity elevates 11 academics, harps on commitment

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

The authorities of Godfrey Okoye University (GOU), a Catholic university in Enugu, Enugu State, have elevated no fewer than 11 academics to professorial cadre. According to the university, one of the 11 new professors, Prof. Innocent Ezechi, a Professor of History, was promoted posthumously, while the pioneer Rector of the Institute of Management and Technology […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica