FG inaugurates implementation C’ttee for MSMEs

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government hasinaugurateda10-man committee to drive the implementationof thevarioussupport schemes for small businessesespeciallyMicro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country. The panel, according to a statement released to newsmen yesterday by Tola Johnson, SecretarytotheCommittee & Special Assistant to the President on MSMEs, would soon unveil details of how qualified and targeted Nigerians could access some of the benefits under the Economic Sustainability Plan. The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, OtunbaNiyiAdebayo, inaugurated the committee yesterday at a brief ceremonyheldviavideoconference.

Membership of the group is drawn from both thepublicandprivatesectors. Some of the programmes include; the MSMEs Guaranteed Off-take Simulation Scheme, which is designed to sustain 300,000 jobs in 100,000 MSMEs by guaranteeing off-take of priority products and extending payroll support and establishing facility in the six geo-political zones; and the establishment of the MSMEs Survival Fund, targeted at sustaining 1,000,000 jobs in 100,000 MSMEs and 333,000 self-employed individuals through disbursement of grants across the six geo-political zones.

