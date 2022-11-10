News

FG inaugurates inter-agency committee to boost FRIN’S services

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has inaugurated an inter- agency committee as part of efforts to optimise the services of the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN).
Inaugurating the seven-member committee in Abuja recently, Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex Okoh said the Projects Reform and Infrastructural Development of the Institute would be executed through Public Private Partnership (PPP).
He stated that the Bureau was committed to partnering with the institute for the successful execution of the following projects through PPP transactions: These include, Plantation development of Tectona grandis (Teak) for Timber exportation; Plantation development of Acacia Senegal for gum Arabic production for local industry and exportation; Plantation development of Vitlleria paradoxa (Shea butter tree) for pharmaceutical, dietary and cosmetic products for local industry and exportation and Plantation development of Gmelina arborea (short fibre) and Eucalyptus camadulensis (long fibre) for pulp and paper production amongst others.
The Director General recalled that the Bureau in pursuance of its mandate for the reform of government-owned enterprises had written to the forest institute requesting its collaboration to bring in reform initiatives on some of the projects under the purview of the institute which it agreed to collaborate with BPE to ensure identified viable projects were structured to attract investors through PPP arrangement.

 

