FG inaugurates MOC for National Sports Festival

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Main Organizing Committee (MOC) for the successful hosting of the 21st National Sports Festival, scheduled to take place in November 2022 in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

 

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare who inaugurated the committee yesterday in his office in Abuja, stated that the inauguration of the MOC was a fallout of the Extra -Ordinary National Council of Sports meeting held in Asaba, Delta State last year and the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Delta State Government which signified the commencement of hosting the Sports Festival.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Ismail Abubakar, the Minister acknowledged that the organization of the National Sports Festival was an enormous task that requires commitment and dedication, taking into account that the MOC has barely seven [7] months to put everything in place for the successful hosting of the games.

Mr. Dare expressed optimism that with the zeal and determination of Delta State Government as well as the calibre of people who constitute the MOC, the task of organizing the festival will not be insurmountable.

“Let me use this medium to appeal to private and corporate organizations to support the development of sports in Nigeria and leverage on it to promote their goods and services.” Dare said.

 

