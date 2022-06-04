News

FG inaugurates N182m road networks in Kebbi poly

The federal Ministry of Works and Housing has inaugurated N182 million internal road networks at Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State. The 1.8 kilometer road network, which was commissioned yesterday by the Minister of Works an Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, on the polytechnic premises, is part of the Federal Government intervention projects. Delivering his speech, Fashola said that the projects are part of the federal tertiary institutions proposed roads network by the Federal Government across the tertiary institutions in the country. He explained further that in 2021 out of the proposed roads, 29 roads were rehabilitated, and handed over to the various institutions concerned. He said: ‘‘you see now another 17 roads are also ready to be handed over while we are currently attending to 30 roads in similar institutions across the country making a total of 76 roads.”

The minister, who was represented by the Acting Federal Controller of Works, Kebbi State, Engineer Ahmed Abdulkadir Yabo, said that the students are expressing renewed enthusiasm with regard to attending classes because some defective roads had been restored to good condition. He added that this is the consistent ideal of improving the human condition “and that process continues here today as we are ready to support our education system.” In his remarks, the Rector of the school, Dr. Tunga, thanked the Federal Government for the intervention.

 

