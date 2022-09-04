Sports

FG inaugurates NADO board

The Federal Government has inaugurated the National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) Board with a view to fostering clean sports and ensuring that Nigeria remains compliant with the World Anti-Doping treaty as well as the UNESCO Convention against Doping in The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, while inaugurating the Board today, in his office in Abuja, stated that Anti-Doping has become a technical and integral part of sports that scrutinizes the integrity and credibility of the Sports of any nation before the watchful eye of the international community.

According to him: “Nigerian Sports has overtime borne the unfortunate scars of Anti-Doping with the positive drug test results of some athletes, as such; it has put in place the required structure and policy that would enable the country administer anti-doping in line with the international standards and the World Anti-Doping Agency ( WADA ) Code Requirements.

This he said, has earned the country commendation from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for her Anti-Doping drive, increase testings of athletes and the deliberate efforts being made to compete fairly and cleanly.

Dare added that the Board as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2005 will be the third of the NADO Board and is made up of eminent personalities who have been selected based on their technical expertise and experience in sports and Anti-Doping related matters.

Speaking on behalf of the members, the Chairman of the Board, Prof. Kenneth Anugweje thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for giving them the opportunity to serve the country in this capacity.

He assured that the Board members will bring in their wealth of experience and expertise so as to preserve the integrity of the Organisation by committing to a high standard of responsibility and objectivity in line with the WADA Code.

 

