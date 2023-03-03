Business

FG inaugurates new governing council to address forestry challenges

A new Governing Council on the National Forestry Trust Fund (NFTF) has been inaugurated by the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, to tackle the challenges militating against overall forestry development and a sustainable environment in the country.

Abdullahi, who presided over the ceremony in Abuja, claimed that the Federal Government had made a number of crucial moves toward resolving these issues, including the creation and strengthening of policy as well as changes to the institutional and legal framework.

The National Forestry Trust Fund (NFTF) was established in 2019 as an example of improved funding for the forestry sector. Other factors include increased investments in tree planting, technical capacity building and strengthening for stakeholders, and stronger collaboration with national and international partners. Specifically, the fund was created to address the critical issue of inadequate funding within the forestry sector by providing additional and complementary sources of funding to supplement government budgets.

“It envisages funding support from international donors, corporate organisations, private sector, Non- Governmental Organisation (NGOs) and individual resources for sustenance and to leveraging the seed fund from the CITES permit to carry out forestry development activities in the past few years,” Abdullahi added. The minister urged the council to mobilise resources for the trust fund to achieve its objectives, as forests play a critical role in climate amelioration.

On the challenges of deforestation in Nigeria, it is alarming to know that as at 2005, Nigeria had the highest rate of deforestation in world despites the numerous benefits of forests. This was recorded by Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United States (FAO).

Indeed, Nigerians’ attitudes to forest keeping is very bad making us care less about how it affects our environment. This attitudes is not without its challenges. In spite of its importance, the natural tropical high for est has continued to diminish in the African continent, thus dwindling sustainable forest management. Deforestation has a lot of challenges and negative effects on the Nigerian environment.

These challenges are mostly felt after a long period of continuous deforestation. These challenges can take different forms. Some of the challenges of deforestation in Nigeria, include erosion, flooding, drought, economic loss and desertification

