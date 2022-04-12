FG inaugurates new National Forest Policy

The Federal Ministry of Environment recently launched a new National Forest Policy as part of activities marking the International Day of Forests. DEBORAH OCHENI reports

Sustainable development

The United Nations General Assembly declared March 21 as the International Day of Forests (IDF), an annual event designed to create awareness on the importance of forests to mankind. The theme for this years’ celebration is “Forests and Sustainable Production and Consumption.”

However, this year’s celebration was delayed in Nigeria till April 8 to enable the government perfect plans to commemorate the day with the launch of a revised National Forest Policy. Nigeria’s forest area has been on a continuous decline from 10% in 1970 to less than 8% today.

Available statistics show that about 400,000 hectares of forest is lost annually through human activities and other practices that are unsustainable.

This leaves a devastating effects on social-economic lifestyle of rural dwellers due to over dependence on forest products for their livelihood in addition to environmental impacts.

The environment ministry’s policy

Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, who flagged off the celebration, said the 2006 National Forest Policy sets out strategies for growing the sector.

According to Ikeazor, these included provision for sustainable management and utilization of the forest resources, public and private sector enhanced participation, ecosystem goods and services, equitable and fair benefit sharing and cross-sectoral engagements.

She said there has been an increased awareness of the environmental, social, cultural and economic values of forestry, against the declining and unsustainably managed national forest resources. However, Ikeazor observed that the national target of increasing the total forest cover from 10% to 25% by 2022 and the various international commitments appears a daunting task.

She noted that the forestry sector remains an important natural capital asset in the attainment of the national development.

He added: “The demand for forest goods and services is on the rise with the increasing population against an unsustainable supply regime.

“The forestry sector remains an important natural capital asset in the attainment of the national development objectives of Nigeria, particularly in the generation of economic activities, employment, poverty reduction, provision of goods and services and environmental security and sustainability.

“There are also a number of international commitments relevant to sustainable management of the forest and its significance at addressing climate change.

“In the light of the many emerging concerns and imperatives, and the importance of the forestry sector to the people and our nation, the process for reviewing the 2006 National Forest Policy was initiated in 2017 and completed with the adoption and approval by the National Council on Environment (NCE) in November, 2019.”

Guiding principle

“The policy was finally approved at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in July 2020.

The revised 2020 National Forest Policy sets out strategies for growing the sector further and addressing emerging environmental issues like climate change resulting from increased population with its attendant pressure on the forests and its resources.

“Contemporary development priorities dictated a revision of the policy hence presenting it to you today as guide in the forest and other related sectors.

“The policy is guided by a vision of sustainable management of forest ecosystems, socio-economic growth, environmental sustainability and provision of goods and services for domestic purposes and export for the benefit of the nation.

“The guiding principles are centred on Sustainable Forest Management and National development agenda of poverty reduction, improved livelihood, sustainable development, good forest governance, transparency and accountability, biodiversity conservation, sustainable provision of forest goods and services as well as value chain addition, and fulfilment of international commitments..

“The policy enunciated relevant strategies in line with globally accepted priority areas of Sustainable Forest Management which are; extent of Forest Resources, biodiversity Forest Health and Vitality, Protection Functions of Forests, Productive Functions of Forests, Socio-Economic Functions of Forest and Legal, Policy and Institutional Framework.

Support from partners

“The present administration in pursuance of its mandate is committed to deliver equitable dividend of democracy, poverty eradication, food security, sustainable development. Climate change mitigation and adaptation towards enhancement of our community’s inclusiveness in Sustainable Forest Management, biodiversity conservation, socio-economic, cultural and ecotourism,” she said.

Hassan Musa, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, said the sustainable management of forest resources enhances economic, social and environmental values of all types of forests for the benefit of present and future generations.

Forest, Musa said, is one of nature’s most efficient and complex ecosystems in the world and cannot be underestimated as human beings depend on it for survival. Apart from being the source of the air (oxygen) which humans breathe, the forest is the source of wood used for different purposes.

Other benefits

Other benefits include the provision of habitat for about 80 per cent of the world’s biodiversity, watershed protection, prevention of soil erosion, climate change mitigation among others. He added: “Deforestation on the other hand is a global threat to human survival.

Its impacts as you all know ranges from flooding, soil erosion, loss of biodiversity, desertification, global warming, to mention just the few with its attendant negative consequences on human wellbeing and socio economic development.

“You will agree with me that the spate of these challenges has continued to soar in recent years resulting in poverty, job loss, food shortage and insecurity. “Nigeria joined 104 other world leaders at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change tagged COP26 held in Glasgow to pledge to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.

“This pledge reiterates and reaffirms the role of forest balancing greenhouse gas emissions and removals, it will also help the adaptation and mitigation of the impacts of climate change maintenance of healthy ecosystem services thus ensuring sustain production and consumption regimes of the earth’s forest resources “Advancing sustainable production and consumption of our forest will require turning declarations and pledges into transformative acts.

“These actions must respond to current and future challenges to drive the kind of transformative changes required to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030.”

Head of Climate Change and Energy, West Africa, Sean Melbourne, who was represented by Adesuwa Obasuyi, Climate Change Policy Manager at the British High Commission, said the UK was committed to playing a leading role in developing an ambitious post 2020 global biodiversity framework to be adopted at COP15 in China later this year.

Melbourne pledged support for the ambitious global targets to bend the curve of biodiversity loss by 2030 – including targets to ensure that at least, 30 per cent of land and ocean is protected, ecosystems are restored, species population sizes are recovering and extinctions halted by 2059.

