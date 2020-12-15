News

FG inaugurates technical committee on PMS pricing framework

Abuja

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Technical Committee on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Pricing Framework that is tasked with the mandate to modulate the price of petrol in the country.

 

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, who inaugurated the committee yesterday in Abuja, said it  was part of the continuation of the dialogue between the Federal Government and organised labour on the issue of the increase in electricity tariff and petroleum products.

 

The committee, which he described as Bipartite PLUS, was chaired by Engr. Onochie Azubuike Anyaoku, with Lawal Musa from Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as secretary, was expected to submit its report on Monday, January 25, 2021 in the first  instance for the main committee to study. He said:

 

“This is a consequential fallout of the series of bipartite meetings between the Federal Government and organised labour, represented by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to fashion out a mechanism and framework to monitor and stabilise PMS pump price. “The committee’s terms of reference include

 

“To review cost of supply and incidental  commercial cost of PMS and arrive at a basis of determining Market Reflective Pump Price cap under the template of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPRA) Act.

 

“To engage all relevant stakeholders to establish a price review framework and to carry out any other assignment that will facilitate the work of the committee.”

 

Othermembersof thecommittee includes Umar Ajiya (NNPC), Festus Osifo (Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Williams Akporehia (Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers [NUPENG]), Saidu Abdullahi (PPPRA), Ahmed Bobbi(PetroleumEqualisation Fund), andAhmedZakari(Special Assistant to the President on Infrastructure).

 

TherestwereNajeemYasin (NLC), Dr Nasirudeen Usman (NLC), Chief Hyginus Chika Onuegbu (Trade Union Congress), representative of Federal Ministry of Finance, BudgetandNational Planning, and Mrs. C. C. Dike (representative of Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment).

