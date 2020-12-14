FG inaugurates technical committee on PMS pricing framework

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Technical Committee on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Pricing Framework, tasked with the mandate to modulate the price of petrol also known as PMS, in the country.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, who inaugurated the committee on Monday in Abuja, said it was part of the continuation of the dialogue between the Federal Government and Organised Labour on the issue of the increase in electricity tariff and petroleum products

The Committee, which he described as Bipartite PLUS, is chaired by Engr Onochie Azubuike Anyaoku, with Lawal Musa from Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as secretary, is expected to submit its report on Monday January 25, 2021 in the first instance for the main committee to study.

In his words: “This is a consequential fallout of the series of bipartite meetings between the Federal Government and Organised Labour, represented by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to fashion out a mechanism and framework to monitor and stabilize PMS pump price.

“The Committee’s terms of reference include: To review cost of supply and incidental commercial cost of PMS and arrive at a basis of determining Market Reflective Pump Price cap under the template of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPRA) Act.

“To engage all relevant stakeholders to establish a price review framework; and to carry out any other assignment that will facilitate the work of the Committee.”

Other members of the committee include: Umar Ajiya (NNPC), Festus Osifo (Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria ([PENGASSAN]),

Williams Akporehia (Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers [NUPENG]), Saidu Abdullahi (PPPRA), Ahmed Bobbi (Petroleum Equalization Fund), and Ahmed Zakari (Special Assistant to the President on Infrastructure).

The rest are Comrade Najeem Yasin (NLC), Dr Nasirudeen Usman (NLC), Chief Hyginus Chika Onuegbu (Trade Union Congress), representative of Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, and Mrs C. C. Dike (representative of Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment).

Like this: Like Loading...