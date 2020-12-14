News

FG inaugurates technical committee on PMS pricing framework

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Technical Committee on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Pricing Framework, tasked with the mandate to modulate the price of petrol also known as PMS, in the country.

 

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, who inaugurated the committee on Monday in Abuja, said it was part of the continuation of the dialogue between the Federal Government and Organised Labour on the issue of the increase in electricity tariff and petroleum products

 

The Committee, which he described as Bipartite PLUS, is chaired by Engr Onochie Azubuike Anyaoku, with Lawal Musa from Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as secretary, is expected to submit its report on Monday January 25, 2021 in the first instance for the main committee to study.
In his words: “This is a consequential fallout of the series of bipartite meetings between the Federal Government and Organised Labour, represented by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to fashion out a mechanism and framework to monitor and stabilize PMS pump price.
“The Committee’s terms of reference include: To review cost of supply and incidental commercial cost of PMS and arrive at a basis of determining Market Reflective Pump Price cap under the template of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPRA) Act.

“To engage all relevant stakeholders to establish a price review framework; and to carry out any other assignment that will facilitate the work of the Committee.”

Other members of the committee include: Umar Ajiya (NNPC), Festus Osifo (Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria ([PENGASSAN]),

Williams Akporehia (Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers [NUPENG]), Saidu Abdullahi (PPPRA), Ahmed Bobbi (Petroleum Equalization Fund), and Ahmed Zakari (Special Assistant to the President on Infrastructure).

The rest are Comrade Najeem Yasin (NLC), Dr Nasirudeen Usman (NLC), Chief Hyginus Chika Onuegbu (Trade Union Congress), representative of Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, and Mrs C. C. Dike (representative of Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment).

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: NCDC records 225 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 count recorded another increase with 225 new positive samples confirmed on Tuesday. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The new figure is Nigeria’s highest record of daily infections in the past five weeks. Before October 13, the […]
News

Universal Insurance settles N1.2bn claims

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Universal Insurance Plc has settled claims of N1.2billion. A breakdown of the claims paid shows that the company paid N147.8 billion to its policyholders, who suffered insured risks in its 2015 financial year, paid N111.1 million in 2016, N330.3 million in 2017, N334.2 million in 2018, while it settled N338.2 million claims in 2019 financial […]
News

Northern elders: Kankara school attack calls for service chiefs’ sack

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter For the umpteenth time, some concerned Nigerians under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development, have called for the immediate sack and replacement of Service Chiefs, saying the worsening state of insecurity across the country had made action even more compelling. According to the elders, Friday’s attack on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: