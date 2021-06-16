FG inaugurates TETFund’s NRDF draft bill committee

The Federal Government has inaugurated an 11-man committee to propose legislation for the National Research and Development Foundation (NRDF) draft executive, to ensure a robust knowledge economy. Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, while inaugurating the committee yesterday in Abuja, commended TETFund for coming up with the NRDF initiative, adding that boosting efforts in research and development ‘holds the key to redefining the nation’s path to a knowledge economy.’ Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Sonny Echono, Adamu noted that the committee would undertake one of the most important and meaningful assignments on behalf of the ministry and the country as a whole. He said: “The task of preparing a draft executive bill is not an ordinary job. It requires the best to do it and that is why some of our best and tested lawyers, academics and industry leaders, have been called upon to do this assignment.
Macron health situation stable – French presidency
President Emmanuel Macron's health situation remains stable after contracting COVID-19 last week, the French presidency said. "The health condition of the president remains stable," an official at the presidency told Reuters.
Wike to CDS: Tackle insurgency head-on
Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has charged the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor to tackle insurgency stressing that terrorism remains one of the biggest existential threat to the country. The governor, who spoke when the Chief of Defence Staff, and other top military officers paid him […]
2023: INEC creates 4104 polling units in Adamawa
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has created 4,104 polling units across the 21 local government areas of Adamawa State that is aimed at bringing polling units closer to voters. This development, INEC said, comprised the existing 2,609 polling units and 1,495 voting points, which were now converted into full-fledged pollingunitsmakingatotalof 4,104. Adamawa State Resident […]
