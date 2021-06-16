FG inaugurates TETFund’s NRDF draft bill committee

The Federal Government has inaugurated an 11-man committee to propose legislation for the National Research and Development Foundation (NRDF) draft executive, to ensure a robust knowledge economy. Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, while inaugurating the committee yesterday in Abuja, commended TETFund for coming up with the NRDF initiative, adding that boosting efforts in research and development ‘holds the key to redefining the nation’s path to a knowledge economy.’ Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Sonny Echono, Adamu noted that the committee would undertake one of the most important and meaningful assignments on behalf of the ministry and the country as a whole. He said: “The task of preparing a draft executive bill is not an ordinary job. It requires the best to do it and that is why some of our best and tested lawyers, academics and industry leaders, have been called upon to do this assignment.

