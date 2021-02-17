News

FG inaugurates UNTH road, tackling infrastructural deficit

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola yesterday reiterated the determination of the federal government to bridge the infrastructural gaps in the country. Fashola spoke while inaugurating a onekilometer internal road at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku Ozalla, Enugu.

The Minister, who was represented at the event by Federal Controller of Works in Enugu, Mr. Olufemi Oyekanmi, said that the project was one of the 43 road interventions being undertaken by the Federal Government in tertiary institutions across the country.

He said that 29 of such projects had been completed and 17 handed over to the beneficiary institutions in 2020, noting that the Federal Government had in 2020 handed over a 2.5 km internal road at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Fashola said: “Today, we hand over this project in UNTH as a critical intervention to support education. “The point must be made that though this is a civil work project, it is an investment in education. “The gap of our infrastructure needs in steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways and it has reached the schools.”

In a remark, UNTH Chief Medical Director, Dr. Oninna Onodugo, said that the construction of the road was a big relief to the institution. Onodugo said that until now, the road which was deplorable had posed great challenge for patients and others. Also, Deputy Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, UNTH, Dr. Tessy Nwagha, said that the road which led to the oncology unit of the hospital had been a nightmare, saying the institution needed more of such interventions in order to improve quality of its health services.

