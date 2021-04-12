Education

FG inaugurates visitation panel for polytechnics, colleges of education

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government has inaugurated visitation panels for 25 Federal Polytechnics and 21 Colleges of Education, to review their operations in order to ascertain the extent to which the institutions have lived up to their functions as mandated.

 

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who inaugurated the panel on Monday in Abuja, directed the panel to look into activities of the institutions over a period of 10 years – between 2010 and 2020.

 

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Sonny Echono, he said the panels were expected to present two reports which would cover the periods of  2010-2015 and 2016-2020 respectively.

 

Adamu, who charged the panels to adhere strictly to the terms of reference of their services, directed the panels to conclude their responsibilities with best practices within the period of 60 days.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

OAU changes date, mode of post-UTME screening exercise

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kayode Olanrewaju Against the earlier date and mode of test fixed for the conduct of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) the Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME), the management has announced a change in the date and mode of the examination. However, the university cited the frightening level of insecurity in the country as the […]
Education

Principals Conference harps on post-COVID-19 challenges

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

A governmental and non-profit organisation, the African Principals Conference Initiative (APCI), with focus on the promotion of quality learning and effective schools’ development in Africa, has expressed worry that the post COVID-19 challenges portend major crisis for stakeholders in the education sector; given the expected reduction in government revenue, currency devaluation, and increased prices of […]
Education

Gbajabiamila installs ‘free campus Wi-Fi’ in UNILAG, LASU others

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has facilitated the installation of free Wi-Fi in six public tertiary institutions in Lagos State for ease of learning. The exercise tagged ‘Free campus Wi-Fi,’ is part of Gbajabiamila’s way of giving back to society, with a view to building a stronger education sector. This […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica