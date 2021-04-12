FG inaugurates visitation panel for polytechnics, colleges of education

The Federal Government has inaugurated visitation panels for 25 Federal Polytechnics and 21 Colleges of Education, to review their operations in order to ascertain the extent to which the institutions have lived up to their functions as mandated.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who inaugurated the panel on Monday in Abuja, directed the panel to look into activities of the institutions over a period of 10 years – between 2010 and 2020.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Sonny Echono, he said the panels were expected to present two reports which would cover the periods of 2010-2015 and 2016-2020 respectively.

Adamu, who charged the panels to adhere strictly to the terms of reference of their services, directed the panels to conclude their responsibilities with best practices within the period of 60 days.

