FG increases NSIP beneficiaries to curb poverty, unemployment

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has increased the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) comprising the Home-Grown School FeedingProgramme(HGSFP), Job Creation Unit (N-Power), Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), to accommodate more beneficiaries.

TheMinisterof Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, stated this yesterday in Abuja, duringa ministerialpress briefing.

While listing achievements of the ministry since its creation in August last year, Farouq said the increase in the number of beneficiaries was in line with plans by President Muhammadu Buhari to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next ten years.

She said: “The purpose of this gathering is to acquaint the Nigerian general public with the activities and programmes of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development since inception.

There is no better time that validates reasoning behind the creationof theministry asnow.

Theministryhasatthesetimes of emergencies and national need, relentlessly led efforts in the implementation of a series of coordinated interventions targeted specifically to ease the burdenof vulnerablesocio-economic segmentsof thecountry, before, and during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Inordertodoublethescope of the National Social Investment Programmes, Mr. President has graciously approved the expansion of all NSIP programmes, such as increase of N-Power beneficiaries from 500,000 to 1,000,000, increase of GEEPbeneficiaries by1,000,000 and increase of beneficiariesof Home-Grown School Feeding by 5,000,000.

“In championing social inclusion, deliberate efforts were made to capture vulnerable youths and groups, which included women, people with special needs, in the expansion of the National Social Register by one million households. Also, in the Economic Sustainability Plan, we have over 1,000,000 urban poor in the National Social Register.

“As of June 2020, 4.41 per cent of the total number of individuals captured in the National Social Register are recognisedaspersonswithspecial needs. This comes to a total of six hundred and eighty-five thousand and ninety (685,090) persons with special needs in the National Social Register.

“About 3.7 million households, comprising more than 15.5 million individuals have been captured on the National Social Register. Of that number, over 2.8 million of the households, which comprise 13.5 million Individuals are eligible for Conditional Cash Transfer. This numbers are spread across the 36 states and the FCT.

The numbers are further broken down to 7.6 million males and 7.9 million females. “In line with Mr. President’s directive to expand the National Social Register, we have developed a strategy for targeting the urban poor.

This register will use existing databases from the National Communications Commission (NCC) and the Bank Verification Number (BVN) from Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS). Here we are collaborating with the Central Bank of Nigeria, and the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy.”

