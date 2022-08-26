FG: Insecurity won’t affect Diaspora investments

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians in the Diaspora not to entertain any fears on the current change of insecurity in the country, assuring them of the safety of their investments. This assurance was given by the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri- Erewa, yesterday at a ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the Presidential Villa.

Describing the prevailing security challenges as temporary, Dabiri-Erewa said the nation’s security agencies have been addressing the situation with the recent bombardment of terrorists hideouts with a view to secure the country. While assuring the diaspora of attractive returns on their investments in the country, the NIDCOM boss said their remittance of $20 billion dollars in 2021; $25 billion 2019, and $17 billion 2020 indicated the need for Nigerians, home and abroad, to work together in nation building. According to her, remittances from the diaspora have continued to surpass the nation’s foreign direct investments (FDI) in recent years. Dabiri-Erewa also warned those citizens migrating abroad for greener pastures against travelling to Northern Cyprus because of the brutal killings of Nigerians in the troubled region.

