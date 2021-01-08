News

FG insists parboiled rice, frozen chicken, illicit drugs remain ban through borders

Following the gradual re-opening of borders, Operation SWIFT RESPONSE (OSR) which was launched in August 2019 and coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has been transformed into Nigeria’s Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) as part of a Tripartite Operation, comprising Benin, Niger and Nigeria.

This was as Federal Government restated her position to banning of select items like parboiled rice, frozen chicken, illicit drugs, among others through Nigeria borders . Chief Public Relations Officer , Nigeria Customs Service, Joseph Attah, confirmed the update yesterday in a statement.

He said the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) in a goodwill message to the transformed Operation SWIFT RESPONSE, applaudedtheunflinching commitment of the security operatives to thenationalassignment, andurged them not to rest on their oars. The NSA further stated that the joint patrols would be adequately administered and charged the operatives to display a high level of professionalism during the operation with their neighbouring counterparts. This was because Nigeria has a widely acclaimed track record of security operations not just at the ECOWAS level, but the world at large.

Assessing the performance of SWIFT in one year and four months duration of its operations , the Customs said smuggling of illicit drugs and proliferation of small arms and light weapons used to exacerbate Violent Extremism and Terrorism in some parts of the country had been significantly curbed.

The feat is in addition to the quantum of seizures of prohibited items and numbers of arrested irregular migrants as the operation progresses. For example, the statement said as at January 5, 2021, 1,401 irregular migrants had been arrested while the total seizures were; 159,506.7-(50kg) bags of parboiled foreign rice; 10,447 bags of NPK fertilizer used for making explosives; 1,974 Vehicles; 895 motorcycles and 18,690.3 Jerricans of Vegetable Oil, among other seized items. The total monetary value of the apprehended items is put at N12.5 billion.

