FG intensifies mop up of illegal arms ahead of 2023 elections

The federal government on Friday said it has begun to mop up illegal small arms and light weapons from circulation ahead of the 2023 general elections. The South West Coordinator of National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), Mr. Ben Sola Akinlade, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State, expressed concern that, proliferation of illegal arms poses grave threat to the general elections. Akinlade disclosed that, the centre had recovered and destroyed over 3,000 illegal arms. He said the arms were recovered from terrorists, bandits and armed robbers, through the help of security agencies. According to him, NCCSALW was established by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021 to eradicate the proliferation of illegal arms by mopping up illicit small arms and light weapons in the country.

He said the centre in collaboration with security agencies would be monitoring the activities of politicians before, during and after the general elections. Akinlade, who blamed the influx of small arms on the country’s porous borders, explained that, the centre is destroying recovered illegal arms to prevent them from them getting into the wrong hands.

 

