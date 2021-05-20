FG intervenes as NLC suspends 5-day-old Kaduna strike

Govt holds conciliatory meeting with NLC, El-Rufa’i today

Following an intervention by the Federal Government, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its strike action in Kaduna State. The NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who briefed newsmen after its National Administrative Council (NAC) in Kaduna State, revealed that the Congress decided to suspend the action as it has formally received a letter to dialogue with the government. Minster of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, had on Wednesday invited both the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and the leadership of the NLC to an emergency conciliatory meeting in Abuja, holding today (Thursday).

The invitation, which was addressed and related to both parties in separate letters, directed the NLC and the governor to ensure they maintain the status quo ante bellum, pending the resolution of the issues in contention. The letter reads in part: “Sequel to the strike prompted by the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC), one of the federations of Trade Unions in Nigeria, and the subsequent withdrawal of work and services in almost all public sector establishments and institutions in Kaduna State, including but not limited to the essential services in electricity, water and health, which has consequently resulted and inflicted huge damage and loss to the economy and well-being and even loss of lives to the people of Kaduna State in the last three days.

“I am therefore constrained in the exercise of my powers as the Minister of Labour and Employment , under the Trade Disputes Act, CAP. T8, Laws of Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004; to invite you and your top officials to the emergency trade dispute conciliation meeting.

“Between the transition period for the meeting, you are please requested to maintain the status quo ante bellum this dispute, so that the enabling climate for the resolution of the issues in dispute will not be hindered by the creation of new issues.”

