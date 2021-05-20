News Top Stories

FG intervenes as NLC suspends 5-day-old Kaduna strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and Baba Negedu, Comment(0)

Govt holds conciliatory meeting with NLC, El-Rufa’i today

Following an intervention by the Federal Government, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its strike action in Kaduna State. The NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who briefed newsmen after its National Administrative Council (NAC) in Kaduna State, revealed that the Congress decided to suspend the action as it has formally received a letter to dialogue with the government. Minster of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, had on Wednesday invited both the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and the leadership of the NLC to an emergency conciliatory meeting in Abuja, holding today (Thursday).

The invitation, which was addressed and related to both parties in separate letters, directed the NLC and the governor to ensure they maintain the status quo ante bellum, pending the resolution of the issues in contention. The letter reads in part: “Sequel to the strike prompted by the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC), one of the federations of Trade Unions in Nigeria, and the subsequent withdrawal of work and services in almost all public sector establishments and institutions in Kaduna State, including but not limited to the essential services in electricity, water and health, which has consequently resulted and inflicted huge damage and loss to the economy and well-being and even loss of lives to the people of Kaduna State in the last three days.

“I am therefore constrained in the exercise of my powers as the Minister of Labour and Employment , under the Trade Disputes Act, CAP. T8, Laws of Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004; to invite you and your top officials to the emergency trade dispute conciliation meeting.

“Between the transition period for the meeting, you are please requested to maintain the status quo ante bellum this dispute, so that the enabling climate for the resolution of the issues in dispute will not be hindered by the creation of new issues.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Defection: Senators, Reps disown Ebonyi governor

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Ebonyi State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the National Assembly, yesterday, said that Governor David Umahi was on his own in his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Addressing journalists at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, yesterday, the three Senators and five members of the House of Representatives, representing Ebonyi on the […]
News

18 Chinese coal miners killed by carbon monoxide poisoning

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chinese state TV says 18 miners have died and five others are missing after a leak of carbon monoxide gas at a coal mine in the south-west of the country. One person was rescued from the Diaoshuidong mine in Chongqing municipality, broadcaster CCTV reported. An investigation has been launched into the incident, which happened […]
Editorial Top Stories

NFF: The politics of sub-committees

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Late last month, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) released a list of 18 sub-committees and four Ad-hoc committee members to help in the overall operations and decision making of the football body. We observed that it was a bloated list, a very long one that sparks suspicion on how effective these members will be. We […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica