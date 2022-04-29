FG, int’l community committed to ending Female Genital mutilation

The Federal Government alongside the international community, major stakeholders and Non Governmental organisations (NGOs) have committed to ending Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Nigeria. The commitment was made yesterday at the “Launch of the Movement For Good to End Female Genital Mutilation”, in Abuja.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Paullen Tallen, who spoke on behalf of the government, said FGM was an unnecessary evil and must be stopped. She said following the reassurances and commitment of traditional rulers, it is possible to end FGM in Nigeria. Tallen said: “There is no way that Female Genital Mutilation can ever be properly done. It is condemnable. It is a crime against humanity and I pray that all gathered here should leave this hall as ambassadors towards zero tolerance of FGM. “Statistics has shown that Nigeria has the highest number of cases of FGN in the world accounting for about one hundred and fifteen million out of one hundred and thirty million circumcised women worldwide.

