News

FG, int’l community committed to ending Female Genital mutilation

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni Comment(0)

The Federal Government alongside the international community, major stakeholders and Non Governmental organisations (NGOs) have committed to ending Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Nigeria. The commitment was made yesterday at the “Launch of the Movement For Good to End Female Genital Mutilation”, in Abuja.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Paullen Tallen, who spoke on behalf of the government, said FGM was an unnecessary evil and must be stopped. She said following the reassurances and commitment of traditional rulers, it is possible to end FGM in Nigeria. Tallen said: “There is no way that Female Genital Mutilation can ever be properly done. It is condemnable. It is a crime against humanity and I pray that all gathered here should leave this hall as ambassadors towards zero tolerance of FGM. “Statistics has shown that Nigeria has the highest number of cases of FGN in the world accounting for about one hundred and fifteen million out of one hundred and thirty million circumcised women worldwide.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19 still potent despite drop in cases – PTF

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says enforcement greatest challenge in fight against disease The Presidential Task Force for the control of the spread of the Coronavirus global pandemic (COVID-19) in the country has cautioned that despite the drop in the number of reported cases in the last few days, the disease still remained potent and dangerous. Fielding questions from newsmen […]
News Top Stories

Terrorism: Presidency, Senate get knocks on Pantami’s clearance

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Chukwu David Abuja

•DSS has more blame than Senate –Egwu   The controversy trailing the nomination, clearance and appointment of Dr. Isa Pantami as Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, appears not over yet as some Nigerians including a lawmaker and a human rights group have rained knocks on the Presidency and the Senate for the saga.   […]
News

Moghalu cries foul over Anambra APC guber primary election

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Anambra governorship aspirant, Dr George Moghalu, yesterday in Abuja called on the partys leadership to conduct a fresh primary election in the state. He told a news conference that the primary election conducted on June 26 by Ogun State’s Governor, Dapo Abiodunled APC governorship election primary committee, was a sham. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica