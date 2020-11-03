News

FG introduces non-custodial sentencing to decongest correctional centres

In a bid to decongest the Correctional Centres across the country , the Federal Government has introduced a noncustodial sentencing for offenders depending on their offence.

 

Speaking at the signing of the new Consolidated Federal Capital Territory Courts (Custodial and Non – Custodial Sentencing ) Practice Directions, 2020 in Abuja yesterday, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, said the guidelines will accelerate decongestion of Correctional Centres nationwide.

 

He added that the introduction of non-custodial sentences by the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 and more recently, the provision of a clear legislative and institutional framework for their implementation by the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019 were efforts by the Federal Government aimed at addressing the colossal problem of congestion in correctional facilities in Nigeria.

 

“The provision for noncustodial sentences such as probation, community service, restitution, compensation and suspended sentence by the ACJA 2015 was one of the main innovations of the Act”, he said.

 

He further noted that on August 17th, 2020, during the Virtual Interactive Session to review the Draft of the FCT Courts Sentencing Guidelines and Practice Directions, 2020, organized by the Presidential Committee on Correctional Service Reform and Decongestion in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Justice, he explained that the Federal Capital Territory Courts Sentencing Guidelines and Practice Directions 2020 was geared towards implementing one of the major recommendations of the National Workshop on the Effective Implementation of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019, held between the 25th – 27th November, 2019 in Abuja.

 

He said at that Workshop, which brought together critical Stakeholders in the Administration of Justice Sector, both at the State and Federal levels, it was resolved that, for a proper and effective implementation of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019, Sentencing Guidelines and Practice Direction commencing with the FCT, should be produced as a matter of urgency and issued especially for the implementation of non-custodial measures provided under Part II of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019.

