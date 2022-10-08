News

FG introduces recognition, reward system in civil service

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has disclosed that the Federal Government has instituted a mechanism to ensure that hardworking and committed civil servants were timely appreciated and rewarded, while in serving. Yemi-Esan said the policy was being conceived with the objectives of improving productivity, as well as attracting, nurturing and retaining the best employees within the service.

According to a statement made available to newsmen on Friday by a Deputy Director, Communications, Mr. M.A. Ahmed, Yemi-Esan made this known at the 2022 maiden edition of the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation’s Recognition and Award Ceremony recently. While maintaining that the Civil Service has been the pillars of national development and not a dumping ground for job seekers, she added that the commitment towards ensuring that government initiatives were sustained in the spirit of rewarding and recognizing excellence, innovation and dedication in the civil service.

She urged the awardees to be living examples, as well as sources of motivation to other civil servants, aimed at returning the service to its golden era, through the restoration of its core values of efficiency, professionalism, accountability, meritocracy and loyalty. She promised that more incentives and an enabling environment would be provided for civil servants to facilitate the efficient and effective discharge of their duties. Earlier in his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Common Services Office, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Ibrahim Yusufu said that the Recognition and Award, being institutionalised as an annual event in the Federal Civil Service, was meant to motivate the staff to work much harder.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate vows to deliver people-oriented constitution

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday reiterated the resolve of the National Assembly to facilitate a meaningful review of the 1999 Constitution, to ensure that the instrument continues to serve its purpose and to meet the yearnings and aspirations of all Nigerians. Lawan said a peopleoriented Constitution will address the frictions that Nigerians are […]
News

A’Ibom First Lady bags United Nations Award

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Wife of Akwa Ibom State governor, Her Excellency Dr. Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel, has bagged the “Champion of Sustainable Development Goals” award of the United Nations, UN, conferred on her by the United Nations Secretary General, Mr. Antonio Guterres. The award was conferred on her for using her position and non-governmental platform, Family Empowerment and […]
News

Oshiomhole’s 17 lawmakers raise the alarm over attack plot

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The group of 17 factional lawmakers of Edo State House of Assembly loyal to the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, met yesterday amid tight security in Benin, the state capital. They alleged that there were plots to attack them by unspecified persons. The legislators later inaugurated seventeen committees for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica