FG introduces recognition, reward system in civil service

Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has disclosed that the Federal Government has instituted a mechanism to ensure that hardworking and committed civil servants were timely appreciated and rewarded, while in serving. Yemi-Esan said the policy was being conceived with the objectives of improving productivity, as well as attracting, nurturing and retaining the best employees within the service.

According to a statement made available to newsmen on Friday by a Deputy Director, Communications, Mr. M.A. Ahmed, Yemi-Esan made this known at the 2022 maiden edition of the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation’s Recognition and Award Ceremony recently. While maintaining that the Civil Service has been the pillars of national development and not a dumping ground for job seekers, she added that the commitment towards ensuring that government initiatives were sustained in the spirit of rewarding and recognizing excellence, innovation and dedication in the civil service.

She urged the awardees to be living examples, as well as sources of motivation to other civil servants, aimed at returning the service to its golden era, through the restoration of its core values of efficiency, professionalism, accountability, meritocracy and loyalty. She promised that more incentives and an enabling environment would be provided for civil servants to facilitate the efficient and effective discharge of their duties. Earlier in his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Common Services Office, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Ibrahim Yusufu said that the Recognition and Award, being institutionalised as an annual event in the Federal Civil Service, was meant to motivate the staff to work much harder.

