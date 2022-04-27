News

FG investing $1bn annually for poor, vulnerable Nigerians – Minister

The Federal Government yesterday said it has been investing about $1 billion annually since 2016 to improve the lives of the poor and the vulnerable in the country. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, at the closing ceremony of N-Skills training programme of the Federal Government on smartphone repairs, which it described as a commitment to collectively address youth unemployment and reduce poverty in the country. Farouq, who was represented by her Special Assistant on Administration, Kingsley Ngene, explained that since the inception of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in 2015.

 

