FG investing $1bn annually for poor, vulnerable Nigerians – Minister

The Federal Government yesterday said it has been investing about $1 billion annually since 2016 to improve the lives of the poor and the vulnerable in the country. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, at the closing ceremony of N-Skills training programme of the Federal Government on smartphone repairs, which it described as a commitment to collectively address youth unemployment and reduce poverty in the country. Farouq, who was represented by her Special Assistant on Administration, Kingsley Ngene, explained that since the inception of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in 2015.
Related Articles
Sheikh Gumi speaks on Zamfara schoolgirls’ abduction
Popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Gumi has said, he will update the media, once he gets any update on the girls kidnapped from the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Friday morning. Speaking with BBC pigin on Friday, the cleric, who has been the news in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
AGF furious over neglect of directive by MDAs’ internal auditors
Most Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government have shunned the directive of the Accountant- General of the Federation (AGF) requesting internal auditors to produce monthly, quarterly and half-yearly reports for ccounting officers. Accountant-General of Federation, Mallam Idris Ahmed, who made this known yesterday in Abuja lamented the non-compliance with the directive and warned that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: Nigeria records zero death, new cases from seven states
…as Indian strain surfaces in Nigeria, diseases centre alerts NCDC Nigeria on Tuesday again recorded zero death from complications arising from Coronavirus Disease. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed this as part of the data released from the pandemic in Nigeria. According to the lead agency in the battle against the virus, which […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)