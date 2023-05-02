FG Is Not Required To Create Jobs – Femi Adesina

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has said that the Federal Government is not responsible for providing jobs for its citizens.

Adesina who spoke on Tuesday on Arise TV, “The Morning Show” on Buhari’s eight-year record of accomplishments said all the government does is foster an atmosphere that encourages job growth, with job creation taking place in the private sector.

“Did you say 3 million was the promise,” Adesina responded when asked about President Buhari’s pledge to generate 3 million new employment annually in 2015.

“He didn’t put a figure, in my opinion. I seem to remember that President Buhari stated the percentage of unemployed people in the nation.

“I don’t believe he mentioned a precise number for the number of jobs we are creating. You never know where that could have come from.

“Regard as it may, it is the job and the duty of the government to create an enabling environment for jobs in the country.

“It is not the government itself that creates jobs. All it does is to create an enabling environment.

“Most of the jobs you need in a country would come from the private sector. As long as you have an enabling environment, it is the private sector that will create the jobs.”

However, he pointed out that Buhari has made progress in every sector, including infrastructure, security, legislative issues, oil and gas, and infrastructure.