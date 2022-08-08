News Top Stories

FG, Islamic Development Bank to build 3 bilingual colleges in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel Lafia Comment(0)

The Federal Government in collaboration with the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and Nasarawa State Government has concluded arrangements to establish three bilingual colleges in English and Arabic in the state. The state’s Commissioner of Education, Hajiya. Fatu Jimaita Sabo revealed this at the Government House Council Chamber when she led Bill Cost Development Partnership Consultants on a courtesy visit to Governor Abdullahi Sule in Lafia, the state capital. She explained that in line with the state’s government  all-inclusive educational policy; the Federal Ministry of Education through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has put resources together to establish the schools in English and Arabic across the three senatorial districts of Nasarawa State. “The Government of Nasarawa State had indicated interest in benefiting from the FG bilingual project. I am delighted to inform His Excellency that the Federal Ministry of Education through UBEC, the Islamic Development Bank has allocated three bilingual education schools located in Nasarawa, Wamba and Kwandere in Lafia Local Government Area.” The commissioner said that the project consultants had already visited her ministry and the project sites had also been handed over to them for the commencement of work by the Bill Cost Development Partnership. The projects consultants, led by Quality Surveyor, Kene C. Nzekwe (FNIQS), said the project is a tripartite contract arrangement where the Federal Government is represented by the FME and UBEC; the state government and Islamic Development Bank that are the major financiers of the project on the other side. She said: “I must put it on record that Nasarawa State is amongst the first nine states selected to pioneer this project out of the 36 states of the federation which includes; Kaduna, Kano, Borno, Osun and Kwarra and the rest.” Responding, Governor Abdullahi Sule appreciated the Federal Government of Nigeria and Islamic Development Bank for including Nasarawa State amongst the nine states selected to pioneer this project. He expressed satisfaction with the schools’ locations saying: “We have communities in those locations that will properly take care of those children because; we are concerned about their education – but more concerned about their care and safety.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Osun Guber: IG lauds comportment of security personnel

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Osogbo

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has commended security personnel, particularly officers of the Nigeria Police, the Military and other security agencies, as well as the electorate in Osun State for the peaceful conduct of the election. Usman in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwu Adejobi, sent to our […]
News

Reps accuse Julius Berger of fraudulently securing contracts for Second Niger Bridge

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The House of Representatives Committee on Works, has disclosed that Julius Berger construction company has shown it’s unprofessionalism in the manner it has handled the Second Niger Bridge, the Lagos-Ibadan and the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road projects. The lawmakers also accused the construction company, of fraudulently securing the contracts for the Second Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kaduna […]

lai Mohammed)
News

Lekki report: CNN must be sanctioned – Lai Mohammed

Posted on Author Reporter

  Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has reacted to an investigative report by CNN on the October 20 Lekki shooting, saying the network ought to be sanctioned. Mohammed at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday said the report was one-dimensional and lacking in balance. CNN said its findings from verified video footages […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica