FG, Islamic Development Bank to build 3 bilingual colleges in Nasarawa

The Federal Government in collaboration with the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and Nasarawa State Government has concluded arrangements to establish three bilingual colleges in English and Arabic in the state. The state’s Commissioner of Education, Hajiya. Fatu Jimaita Sabo revealed this at the Government House Council Chamber when she led Bill Cost Development Partnership Consultants on a courtesy visit to Governor Abdullahi Sule in Lafia, the state capital. She explained that in line with the state’s government all-inclusive educational policy; the Federal Ministry of Education through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has put resources together to establish the schools in English and Arabic across the three senatorial districts of Nasarawa State. “The Government of Nasarawa State had indicated interest in benefiting from the FG bilingual project. I am delighted to inform His Excellency that the Federal Ministry of Education through UBEC, the Islamic Development Bank has allocated three bilingual education schools located in Nasarawa, Wamba and Kwandere in Lafia Local Government Area.” The commissioner said that the project consultants had already visited her ministry and the project sites had also been handed over to them for the commencement of work by the Bill Cost Development Partnership. The projects consultants, led by Quality Surveyor, Kene C. Nzekwe (FNIQS), said the project is a tripartite contract arrangement where the Federal Government is represented by the FME and UBEC; the state government and Islamic Development Bank that are the major financiers of the project on the other side. She said: “I must put it on record that Nasarawa State is amongst the first nine states selected to pioneer this project out of the 36 states of the federation which includes; Kaduna, Kano, Borno, Osun and Kwarra and the rest.” Responding, Governor Abdullahi Sule appreciated the Federal Government of Nigeria and Islamic Development Bank for including Nasarawa State amongst the nine states selected to pioneer this project. He expressed satisfaction with the schools’ locations saying: “We have communities in those locations that will properly take care of those children because; we are concerned about their education – but more concerned about their care and safety.”

