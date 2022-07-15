News

FG issues 2021 Debt Sustainability Analysis

Posted on

The Federal Government will continue with the implementation of the Strategic Revenue Growth Initiatives (SRGI) to shore up its revenue in order to reduce financing pressures, and expand the fiscal space. This was contained in the nation’s Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) for 2021 sourced last night in the official website of Debt Management Office. DSA is an important debt policy strategy of the government. The DSA recommended an effective implementation of the Petro-leum Industry Act (PIA), 2021, which is expected to attract investment in the oil and gas sector. It also recommended a sustained implementation of the National Development Plan (NDP), 2021-2025 to maintain the recovery in the economy, while rationalising expenditure by focusing on priority spending on growth-enhancing sector of the economy. It identified real Gross Domestic Product growth, real interest rate and exchange rate as key challenges that could push up total public debt up this year and in 2023.

 

