FG issues one-month ultimatum to under bridge dwellers in Lagos

The Federal Government on Monday issued a one-month ultimatum to people living, carrying out commercial and criminal activities under bridges in Lagos State to vacate such spaces, saying it would commence enforcement from June 9 this year.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, who gave the directive on Monday after inspecting some bridges including Eko, Apongbon and Obalenda in Lagos told the occupants to vacate the places peacefully or be ready to face the full wrath of the law when enforcement commences.

Speaking at a Town Hall meeting on the rehabilitation of Eko Bridge organised by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing presided over by its minister, Mr. Babatund Fashola, he assured that Eko Bridge will soon undergo comprehensive rehabilitation to prevent it from collapse.

The minister explained that the bridge and its landward extension of 1350 metres constructed in phases between 1965 and 1975 had been neglected by successive governments in the country.

It had over time served as the preferred access point for vehicular traffic approaching Lagos Island from the Apapa and Surulere areas of Lagos. The bridge was built by Julius Berger Nigeria PLC.

The National Bridge maintenance programme of President Muhammadu Buhari led government was meant to assess bridges nationwide. Under the programme the Federal Government also considered Eko Bridge as a strategic bridge.

Fashola said: ‘’We have listened to the presentation from the contractor handling the rehabilitation. We all know what to expect. We will now have to go and do our issues as the Federal Government in terms of trying to get budgeting and finance for this project because we didn’t see this Apongbon Bridge explosion when we were making the budget. It is not in the 2022 budget.”

Also speaking in the meeting on behalf of the Lagos State Government, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Lagos State, Mr. Olowosoga Kamal lauded the Federal Government for its quick intervention in the rehabilitation of the bridges in the state.

