FG issues security alert ahead of 61st independence anniversary

The Federal Government has alerted the general public to heighten security activities preparatory to the events marking the country’s 61st independence anniversary. This was contained in a statement on Friday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. Mohammed however urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory and its environs not to panic and to go about their legitimate activities. ‘’Residents are enjoined to report suspicious persons and movements to the security agencies through the following numbers: 09-6305396, 08031230631, 08032003557 and 122,’’ the minister said.
Buhari to deliver UN General Assembly address Sept 24
President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to address the United Nations General Assembly on Friday in New York. Several prominent leaders delivered in-person addresses at the UN General Assembly meeting on Tuesday, including President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, according to Per Second News checks. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana; Andriy Rajoelina, President of Madagascar; […]
COVID-19: Benue to get mobile testing centre soon –Dep Gov
Benue State would soon get a COVID-19 mobile testing centre as a drastic way of expanding the net for detection of cases of the pandemic in the state. This was just as five medical doctors, two drivers and a health worker had so far tested positive for the disease in the state. The Deputy Governor […]
COVID-19: Int’l flights resume August 29 – FG
The Federal Government has approved August 29 for the resumption of international flights suspended by the nation’s aviation authorities as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus. Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced this at yesterday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, in Abuja. Sirika added that Nigeria’s international airports have reached […]
