News Top Stories

FG issues security alert ahead of 61st independence anniversary

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Federal Government has alerted the general public to heighten security activities preparatory to the events marking the country’s 61st independence anniversary. This was contained in a statement on Friday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. Mohammed however urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory and its environs not to panic and to go about their legitimate activities. ‘’Residents are enjoined to report suspicious persons and movements to the security agencies through the following numbers: 09-6305396, 08031230631, 08032003557 and 122,’’ the minister said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari to deliver UN General Assembly address Sept 24

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to address the United Nations General Assembly on Friday in New York. Several prominent leaders delivered in-person addresses at the UN General Assembly meeting on Tuesday, including President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, according to Per Second News checks. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana; Andriy Rajoelina, President of Madagascar; […]
News

COVID-19: Benue to get mobile testing centre soon –Dep Gov

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State would soon get a COVID-19 mobile testing centre as a drastic way of expanding the net for detection of cases of the pandemic in the state. This was just as five medical doctors, two drivers and a health worker had so far tested positive for the disease in the state. The Deputy Governor […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Int’l flights resume August 29 – FG

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Wole Shadare

The Federal Government has approved August 29 for the resumption of international flights suspended by the nation’s aviation authorities as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus. Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced this at yesterday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, in Abuja. Sirika added that Nigeria’s international airports have reached […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica