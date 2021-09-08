News Top Stories

FG, JOHESU broker truce as union embraces dalogue

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Federal Government has reached a truce with aggrieved health workers under the auspices of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professions, after a conciliatory meeting at the instance of the Minister of Labour and Employment,

 

Chris Ngige. JOHESU had earlier issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to meet their demands or face strike. Briefing journalists after the meeting which lasted about five hours, Ngige said they held fruitful discussions, assuring that the Memorandum of Understanding would be signed next week.

 

According to him, both parties discussed in a fraternal way and reached an understanding on all the issues in dispute, including the enhancement of hazard allowance, review of retirement age from 60 to 65 years, the arrears of the consequential adjustment of the national minimum wage and upward adjustment of Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) as done with Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

 

The Minister disclosed that they had no problems with the old issues while the meeting agreed that the new issues should return to their employer, the Federal Ministry of Health for discussions

