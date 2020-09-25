News

FG justifies celebration of Nigeria’s 60th anniversary

Onwuka Nzeshi

…says it’ll be low key celebration

The Federal Government has said that in spite of the numerous socio-economic challenges facing Nigeria, it would roll out the drums in celebration of the 60th Independence Anniversary on October 1. It justified the celebration because the nation had passed through some tough historical milestones in the last six decades. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who stated this yesterday at a press conference in Abuja, said that the celebration was necessary and significant given the fact that Nigeria has been able to weather many storms, including a civil war and remains a united entity 60 years after its independence.

“For a country that has gone through a bitter, internecine civil war, years of political crisis, daunting security challenges, including religious and ethnic crisis, etc., our unity and our resilience, which is what diamond represents, are worth celebrating. Also, in certain cultures, the age of 60 is seen as the beginning of a new cycle of life, and is usually well marked,” he said. The minister, however, disclosed that the pomp and pageantry that should have marked the celebration will be largely missing as the country still grapples with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Mohammed said that a lot of ceremonial engagements that usually accompanied the Independence Anniversary will be skipped due to the health and safety protocols resulting from the global pandemic.

He was accompanied to the media briefing by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar- Farouk. The Information Minister said that the COVID-19 global pandemic has forced some safety protocols upon nations around the world, including Nigeria. President Muhammadu Buhari had, last week, kickstarted the celebration by launching the logo and the theme for the anniversary celebration.

The theme is ‘Together’, which is aimed at keeping Nigerians united and helping the nation to forge ahead in the coming years. The diamond jubilee anniversary logo, which is already in the public domain, has been described as a masterpiece artwork.

”The neatly encrusted diamond on the Nigerian map symbolizes our age of treasure, the worth of the Nigerian people with our sparkle to the admiration of the world. In the same vein, the pear green and dark green colours should respectively remind us of our warmth, welcoming spirit and love as well as the abundant wealth inherent in our human capital and the richness of our land. All these properties make us unarguably the most prosperous black nation in the world and Africa’s largest economy,” he said. According to Mohammed, the 60th Independence anniversary will be celebrated for a whole year, ending September 30, 2021.

“Therefore, there are some activities that may come up after the ones to be announced today. This does not mean there will be daily activities between now and September 30, 2021, but that there will be staggered events during that period,” he said.

Our Reporters

